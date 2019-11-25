Mr. Eazi Calls Out Headies For Not Giving Him His ‘Next Rated’ Award Car Gift

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi has called out organizers of the Headies awards for refusing to give him the car he won as the winner of the ‘Next Rated’ in 2016.

Mr Eazi’s career in the year 2016 was really excellent that he was crowned by the Headies Awards as the Next Rated Artist for 2016.

He revealed this while replying to a tweet where HIP TV shared a photo of the singer with his girlfriend, Temi Otedola and tagged it couple goals.

