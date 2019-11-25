Mr. Eazi Calls Out Headies For Not Giving Him His ‘Next Rated’ Award Car Gift

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi has called out organizers of the Headies awards for refusing to give him the car he won as the winner of the ‘Next Rated’ in 2016.

Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi’s career in the year 2016 was really excellent that he was crowned by the Headies Awards as the Next Rated Artist for 2016.

Also Read: “U Don Finish Me” – Mr Eazi Tells Temi Otedola After She Buys Him Surprise Gift (Photo)

He revealed this while replying to a tweet where HIP TV shared a photo of the singer with his girlfriend, Temi Otedola and tagged it couple goals.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Headies, Mr. Eazi
0

You may also like

Psquare, Yemi Alade, Phyno Surprise Newlywed Couple, Crash Wedding (photos)

Banky W returns to school

Akon Has This To Say To Davido Over His MTV EMA Awards

American Show Girl, Coco Austin Shares 1st Official Baby Bump Photo

‘Money does not make everyone look good’ – Eedris Abdulkareem advise Nigerians

Mama G, Patience Ozokwor Tells Real Age And Why She Adopted 5 Children

Brazil Stuns The Rest Of The World As “Miss Bum-Bum” Pageant Is Set To Hold There

Brazil Stuns The Rest Of The World As “Miss Bum-Bum” Pageant Is Set To Hold There

Remi Surutu’s Letter To Her Late Daughter

U.K used phones can now land you in jail outside Nigeria – RRS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *