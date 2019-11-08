Nigerian Businesswoman, Mizwanneka Hospitalized After Police Brutality

Popular Nigerian businesswoman Mizwanneka has shared a really heart-breaking experience she encountered at the hands of the police.

The entrepreneur, who is popularly known for her business of selling hair and hair products, took to Instagram to share the experience she had with the police that left her hospitalized.

She hinted how she got stopped on her way back from work at about 1 AM and how they assaulted her.

While many have shown their concerns on the matter, Mizwanneka, however, reported that she is still in so much pain as she is currently in a hospital.

