Rapper Chinko Ekun Shares Shocking Experience In Lagos Traffic

by Michael Isaac
Chinko Ekun
Rapper Chinko Ekun

Nigerian rapper Chinko Ekun has shared a shocking video on Instagram.

The rapper who made the video while driving spotted what he described as a risky situation which evidently causes road accidents.

While he was driving, he and some friends in the same car spotted a heavy-duty truck in motion with a failed brake in traffic.

While the driver of the truck was making his way around the traffic, his aide was seen placing an obstacle behind the tires to act as a brake.

READ ALSO – Rapper Chinko Ekun Attacks Writer Who Described Pete Edochie Is Bad Actor

Shocked by what he saw, the rapper made the video, captioned it and shared how disturbing it was for him.

See Photos Here:

Chinko Ekun
Man Seen Placing Obstacle To Support Vehicle’s Brakes

 

Tags from the story
Chinko ekun
0

You may also like

The emotional moment Selena Gomez broke down in tears as she spoke about receiving a kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa

Kenneth Omeruo’s wife calls Jay Jay Okocha a mad man following his criticism of the Super Eagles

This Is What Wizkid Has In Mind For His Fans In 2018

Photos: Wizkid’s Girlfriend Steps Up Her Game

RE: Open Letter to Tonto Dikeh – By Ngunan Agur

9ice Shares Lovely Family Photos

To avoid baby mama, I don’t sleep with a girl without condom — Adekunle Gold

Jim Iyke cries for 20 minutes after separating from his son

Jim Iyke cries for 20 minutes after separating from his son

Sir Elton John To Open Perth Arena In Australia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *