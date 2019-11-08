Rapper Chinko Ekun Shares Shocking Experience In Lagos Traffic

Nigerian rapper Chinko Ekun has shared a shocking video on Instagram.

The rapper who made the video while driving spotted what he described as a risky situation which evidently causes road accidents.

While he was driving, he and some friends in the same car spotted a heavy-duty truck in motion with a failed brake in traffic.

While the driver of the truck was making his way around the traffic, his aide was seen placing an obstacle behind the tires to act as a brake.

Shocked by what he saw, the rapper made the video, captioned it and shared how disturbing it was for him.

See Photos Here: