Nigerian Writer Describes Pete Edochie As ‘Bad Actor’

by Michael Isaac
Nollywood's Pete Edochie
Nollywood Actor Pete Edochie

Nollywood’s Pete Edochie has been called out by a Nigerian Writer for being a bad actor.

The US-Based writer, Sugabelly on Twitter described the legendary actor as a bad actor lacking talent.

Taking to social media, the pen pusher expressed how she felt about the praises that have been rained on the actor.

READ ALSO – I am not under pressure to surpass Pete Edochie’s achievements – Yul Edochie

She wrote: “Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He’s been playing the same role his entire life. Acting isn’t quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority, so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room’

See Her Post Here:

Pete Edochie
Sugabelly’s Post
Tags from the story
nollywood, Pete Edochie, Sugabelly
0

You may also like

Stop Boring Nigerians With Your Hustle Story – Popular Comedian, I Go Dye Tells BBNaija Winner, Efe

Nollywood Goddess, Omotola Jalade Meets Beyonce’s Parents In L.A [Photo]

Eniola Ajao attends Odunlade Adekola’s Convocation, Shares Photos

Photos: Nollywood Star, Chioma Akpotha Shares New Make-over Photos

Photos: Kanye & Kim Take Rio De Janeiro

Photo: Charly boy in a coffin

Dammy Krane, Small Doctor also copied me, Sir Victor Uwaifo should understand –Jaywon

2017 People’s Choice Award Winners

See how female police officer, Dolapo Badmus rocks Ruggedman’s shirt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *