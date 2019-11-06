Nigerian Writer Describes Pete Edochie As ‘Bad Actor’

Nollywood’s Pete Edochie has been called out by a Nigerian Writer for being a bad actor.

The US-Based writer, Sugabelly on Twitter described the legendary actor as a bad actor lacking talent.

Taking to social media, the pen pusher expressed how she felt about the praises that have been rained on the actor.

She wrote: “Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He’s been playing the same role his entire life. Acting isn’t quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority, so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room’

See Her Post Here: