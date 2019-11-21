‘No Shame, No Dignity, No Honour’… TuBaba Slams Nigerian Leaders

by Michael Isaac
Tubaba
Nigerian Singer Tuface Idibia

Popular Nigerian singer Tubaba has taken a swipe at people in power in his new post.

The artiste who shared his opinion on what he thinks has gone wrong in the country also mentioned how sad it was.

In his post, he hinted that Nigeria as a nation has been hacked and people in power are behind it.

Sharing his thoughts, he wrote: “Naija system is a total joke. Criminals have hijacked Naija. Men and women that have dedicated their time to make sure that Naija will carry last…”

See Full Post Here:

Tubaba
Tubaba’s Tweet
