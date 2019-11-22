NYSC Releases N26m To Replace Corp Member’s Amputated Limbs

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has provided the sum of N26 million to replace the amputated limbs of a corps member living in Kano state.

This was disclosed by Ladan Baba, the Kano state NYSC coordinator, while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, during a visit to Nuruddeen Tahir, the corps member, at his family house in Gwarzo local government area of the state.

The state coordinator said Nurudeen had his left hand amputated when he was 12-year-old, and lost the other one in an accident on his way to his place of primary assignment (PPA) in Taraba state, where he attended orientation course for 2019 Batch ‘B’, Stream l.

“The DG, when he heard the information was so concerned about the condition of the Corps member, therefore, he made adequate arrangements to replace the two hands with artificial ones,” he said.

“Tahir is presently stable after spending over two months on admission at Dala Orthopaedic Hospital in Kano, and the NYSC had settled all his medical bills and had since been posted to teach in a secondary school in his hometown,” he said.

“After he managed to complete his primary education, he had the zeal and determination to continue with his education up to degree level where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Studies from Yusuf Maitama-Sule University, Kano.

“In order to give this patriotic young man hope of life, the DG made adequate arrangements to replace the two limbs with artificial ones worth N26 million in order to give him relief and succour.”

Ladan said the replacement process has begun as the doctors had made steady progress for completion of the implanting of the limbs.