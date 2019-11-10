Oshiomhole’s Biggest Mistake Was Making Obaseki Governor: Edo Ex-Speaker

Thomas Okosun, a former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state says Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s national chairman made a big mistake making Godwin Obaseki governor.

The former speaker said this during a recent interview with Vanguard, as he blamed the Obaseki government for the penultimate mayhem at the Iyahmo country home of Oshiomhole.

While speaking of the attack, he said “Edo State government should apologize that the attack on Oshiomhole’s house was evil. And they need to ask God for forgiveness and also ask Oshiomhole for forgiveness for the ingratitude and wickedness they exhibited to the man that made them governor and deputy respectively. I am sure Oshiomhole is regretting making these people governor and deputy because people were said to have told him they could not be trusted but Oshiomhole went ahead to make them what they are despite all odds. ”

He added that “Oshiomhole fought everybody to give him(Obaseki) the ticket” in 2016.

“Oshiomhole persuaded a lot of us to dump whoever we were supporting to support Obaseki. ”

He added further “‘Comrade, this man who you promised will continue your laudable projects has abandoned everything’. This man could not even speak during campaign; it was Comrade who campaigned vigorously for him, but he stabbed him at the back. ”