Osinbajo Has Audio Power, Kyari Has Real Power: Reno Omokri

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has expressed that chief of staff, Abba Kyari is the De Facto leader of Nigeria in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The activist expressed that the decision by Kyari to take a bill to London for the president to sign is an evidence that the Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has no power.

Omokri went further to express that the vice president has “audio power”, and not real power.

See his tweet below: