Osinbajo Has Audio Power, Kyari Has Real Power: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has expressed that chief of staff, Abba Kyari is the De Facto leader of Nigeria in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri and Osinbajo
Omokri and Osinbajo

The activist expressed that the decision by Kyari to take a bill to London for the president to sign is an evidence that the Vice president,  Professor Yemi Osinbajo has no power.

Also Read: Nigerians Blast Abba Kyari For Wasting Taxpayers’ Money On London Trip

Omokri went further to express that the vice president has “audio power”, and not real power.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Abba Kyari, Reno Omokri, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Father Mbaka Says Buhari Will Not Win A Second Term

Nine dead, 80 others injured in Kabul car bomb attack

Ekiti, Osun Elections Will Be Credible, Says Jega

Pregnant Women Looking For Sex Lament On Social Media

Insecurity: Resign And Hand Over To A Capable Person – Buhari Tells Jonathan

Forgery: Senate Summons AGF Again

98 Migrants arrive Edo State from Lib

PDP Crisis: I Don’t Belong To Any Faction Of PDP – Obasanjo

Frodd

BBNaija: Frodd, Isilomo Sign Endorsement Deal With Gossy Table Water

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *