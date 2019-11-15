Please Forgive Yahaya Bello For Owing 30 Months Salaries: Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was unable to pay salaries because of the verification exercise that was organised for civil servants in the state.

The first lady said all civil servants on the government’s payroll have been receiving regular salary since the verification exercise ended.

Mrs. Buhari said, “Let me refer back to Kaduna State governor’s speech where he had to kneel and say the people should forgive and forget.

“Also, my husband used to emphasise on salaries. It took a while before the Kogi salaries could be settled after a long time of verification.

“But this time, vote for him for continuity of payment of salary on time.”

The first last then invited the governor to the podium, saying, “I want Yahaya Bello to talk to you about timely payment of salary.”

The governor said, “We have been paying on time. “The civil servants can attest to that.

“Your Excellency, you directed, you supported and we cleared the salary arrears and we shall continue to pay on time.”