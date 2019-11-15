Daddy Freeze Reacts Fatoyinbo, Dakolo Court Ruling

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to dismissal of the rape allegations against the senior pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo.

OAP Daddy Freeze
The controversial OAP expressed that when making such an allegation, one must be able to provide enough evidence to back your story up.

He also attacked those supporting Busola Dakolo and claiming that the clergy also sleeps with them, as he pointed out that sleeping with and raping is not the same thing.

He also blasted Busola Dakolo for coming out 20years after accusing a pastor of rape without enough evidence to back it up.

