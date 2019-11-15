Ronaldo Scores Hatrick To Set New Goal Scoring Record (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored his 9th International Hat-trick for Portugal in the 6-0 thrashing of Lithuania.

The goals take Ronaldo up to 98 on the all-time international scoring charts, while Lionel Messi is still on 68 with Argentina.

Ronaldo is now just 16 goals behind Iranian football legend Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for his country during his storied career.

The Hatrick also Ronaldo’s tally rise up to 55 hatricks for club and country, while Lionel Messi forward is on 52 hatricks for club and country.

Watch the video below:

