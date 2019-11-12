SARS Planning To Implicate Me With Illegal Weapons: Melaye Cries Out

by Verity Awala
SARS Operatives
SARS Operatives

Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has raised the alarm that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) have left Lokoja, the Kogi state capital to plant arms in his Aiyetoro home.

The lawmaker, who said a few days ago that he is aware of every gang up against him, made the allegation via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to Melaye, he has planted cameras everywhere and anyone who tries to implicate him will be exposed.

He tweeted: “SAS Police leaving Lokoja now to go and plant arms in my house in Aiyetoro in other to implicate me. They are many of them. We have planted cameras everywhere. You will be exposed.”

