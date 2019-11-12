Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Show Bobrisky’s Real Face (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
Tonto  and Bobrisky

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of her having fun with her best friend, Bobrisky.

The actress, who shared the moments on her Instagram story, also threatened to show Bobrisky’s real face to the world.

Bobrisky, who is one among a few cross-dressers in Nigeria, is known to apply heavy make-up and flashy dresses.

Tonto Dikeh, on visiting him, testified about how beautiful his house is and how he has elegantly made himself appear on the Internet.

READ ALSO – Don’t Take Any Fan To Your Home, Tonto Dikeh Advices Bobrisky

She went further to make a joking threat saying that she would share Bobrisky’s real face to the world.

She later took back her threat saying, she can’t do that to Bobrisky.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

“Every Single Mother Made A Wrong Choice” – Lola Alao

History Is Made! Davido Is The First African Artist To Launch A Clothing Line In The UK 

See Omoni Oboli’s Dress To The Premiere Of Her Movie – ‘Being Mrs Elliot’

See Omoni Oboli’s Dress To The Premiere Of Her Movie – ‘Being Mrs Elliot’

Google honours Late Nigerian author Chinua Achebe, in posthumous birthday celebration

Daddy Freeze Reacts As RCCG Erect Church Under Utility Pole Of High-Tension Wires

Terry G Declared Wanted By Nigeria Police

VIDEO: OJB Jezreel Finally Speaks Out

Couple goals: JaRule and wife Aisha Atkins take a dip in the lake (Photos)

Is Bow Wow Really Broke?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *