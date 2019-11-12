Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Show Bobrisky’s Real Face (Video)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of her having fun with her best friend, Bobrisky.

The actress, who shared the moments on her Instagram story, also threatened to show Bobrisky’s real face to the world.

Bobrisky, who is one among a few cross-dressers in Nigeria, is known to apply heavy make-up and flashy dresses.

Tonto Dikeh, on visiting him, testified about how beautiful his house is and how he has elegantly made himself appear on the Internet.

She went further to make a joking threat saying that she would share Bobrisky’s real face to the world.

She later took back her threat saying, she can’t do that to Bobrisky.

Watch The Video Here: