Sowore Begins Hunger Strike In DSS Detention; Demands Immediate Release

According to reports, popular human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has gone on hunger strike to demand for his release from the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS).

According to his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), the activist has protested, by refusing to eat any food, his continued detention by the Department of State Services despite a court order sanctioning his immediate release.

Also Read: Sowore Finally Meets Bail Conditions, To Be Released On Wednesday: Falana

Sowore, who has been detained for 98 days by the DSS has been granted bail twice by the federal high court in Abuja.