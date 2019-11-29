Suspected Ritualist Forced To Eat Bread He Refused As Gift (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a video shared on the Internet, a man suspected to be a ritualist has been spotted in a what seems to be a struggle of his life.

The man was reported to have begged for help from another man, saying he was hungry and wanted to eat bread.

The unidentified man bought the bread and gave him which he eventually threw away.

Afterwards, the man picked the bread and forced him to eat it in fear that he may have been a ritualist.

In the video, the man was seen struggling to finish the bread.

Watch The Video Here:

 

