Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th November 2019

These are our Nigerian Newspaper Headlines for Today, 29th November 2019;

Two children have been reportedly burnt to death after a gas explosion rocked the Ajegunle area of Lagos state.

The sad incident was said to have occurred at Aduke Street, off Ojo Road, Ajegunle area of Apapa on Thursday.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed that two children were burnt to death in the gas explosion.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident…

The All Progressives Congress, APC, distanced itself from the “charlatan” who instituted a court case seeking a Constitutional Amendment to allow President Muhammadu Buhari run for a third term in office.

The ruling party disclosed that it has begun the process of identifying the person behind the suit with the aim of expelling him from the party.

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of

Zamfara state has accused the immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, of paying himself N360 million from the state pension funds shortly before he left office.

The governor said this in Wednesday while assenting to a law stopping jumbo allowances for former governors, deputies, speakers and their deputies in the state.

Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kogi west

senatorial election, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to postpone the supplementary poll scheduled for Saturday.

The lawmaker said this while speaking with journalists at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday requested the senate via a letter to Senate president, Ahmed Lawan to approve the federal government’s 2016-2018 external borrowing plan.

Buhari had sent the request originally estimated at $29.960 billion in 2016, but was turned down by the senate led by former Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

However, Buhari in his new request, which was read during the plenary session, asked the lawmakers to approve the loan which he said is “critical to the delivery of the government’s policies…

The senate president of the 8th National Assembly, Bukola Saraki says his house in Ilorin, Kwara State that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) intends to seize, was built with his personal fund.

The former senate president said this in a statement by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his spokesman.According to Saraki had the anti-graft agency filed a process at a federal high court in Lagos on Wednesday, seeking interim order of the court for the forfeiture…

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has issued a warning to foreign countries to return all the looted artefacts belonging to Nigeria get set for legal battle.

According to the minister, the federal government would use all “legal and diplomatic instruments” to demand the return of Nigeria’s stolen artefacts and cultural materials worldwide.

Former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, has given his position on the move by the National Assembly to pass the hate speech bill into law by stating that he knows from experience that Nigerians can not be muzzled.

Speaking at his Hilltop mansion in Minna on Wednesday while receiving the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, he added that he is sure that no attempt to gag the Nigerian media would be successful.