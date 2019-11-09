TeddyA, BamBam Set To Perform White Wedding

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, TeddyA and BamBam have concluded plans on their white wedding.

Teddy A and Bambam
BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bambam

Recall that some weeks ago, the reality stars held their traditional wedding amidst fanfare and pageantry.

Also Read: My Body Is A Weapon – Bam Bam Releases New Images Of Herself

Celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, revealed on Friday in a post on Instagram that she had begun plans for the wedding.

She did not, however, reveal the date of the wedding.

See her post below:

Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani”s post

Later on she shared a video preparing to work on the reality stars wedding attires.

Tags from the story
Bambam, TeddyA, Toyin Lawani
0

You may also like

10 Tests To Put Your Relationship Through BEFORE Getting Married

If Your Boyfriend Is A Foreign Artiste, Who Would He Be?

Many marriages are collapsing in Nigeria – Legal Practitioners

13 Signs You’re In A Toxic Relationship And It’s Ruining Your Life

If You Groom Down There, This Is For You

How To Attract Women In 6 Easy Steps

Make A Man Fall In LOVE With You In 9 Easy Steps (Yes, Really!)

Actress Angela Okorie Looks Gorgeous in New Photos

12 Kinds Of Abusive Guys You Should Flee From!!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *