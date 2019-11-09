TeddyA, BamBam Set To Perform White Wedding

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, TeddyA and BamBam have concluded plans on their white wedding.

Recall that some weeks ago, the reality stars held their traditional wedding amidst fanfare and pageantry.

Also Read: My Body Is A Weapon – Bam Bam Releases New Images Of Herself

Celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, revealed on Friday in a post on Instagram that she had begun plans for the wedding.

She did not, however, reveal the date of the wedding.

See her post below:

Later on she shared a video preparing to work on the reality stars wedding attires.