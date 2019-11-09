An Ordinary Maid Sent Your Wife Out, Internet Troll Blasts Actor Adeniyi Johnson

by Olayemi Oladotun

A follower of Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson took to the comment section of a post shared by the actor and slammed the actor for allegedly marrying a maid.

Adeniyi Johnson
Actor Adeniyi Johnson

In the post, Adeniyi shared a throwback photo of him and new wife, Seyi Edun, stating that the picture was taken when they were casual friends.

He wrote;
“Epic throwback when were still casual friends before we started doing kini….GOD WITH US”

However, the troll identified as moniolax took to the comment section to point out that an ordinary maid sent Toyin Abraham out of Adeniyi’s house and suddenly became a new wife.

However, this didn’t sit well with the actor who responded harshly stating that the troll shouldn’t show her stupidity on his page.

See their exchange below:

Adeniyi Johnson
Adeniyi Johnson’s heated exchange with a troll
