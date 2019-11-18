Tonto Dikeh Creates New Instagram Account

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has created a new Instagram account.

The actress, who is currently away with her best friend, Bobrisky, claimed she was not detained in Dubai.

It was also Bobrisky that shared the information of her well-being and of the new account.

Taking to Instagram, the duo were seen heating their breakfast with a hand dryer due to the absence of a microwave.

It was in the caption session that Bobrisky asked Tonto’s fans to go follow her back up account.

See Photo Here:

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5AFBT9DoJw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link