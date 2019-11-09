Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Speed’s Darlington’s Sex Request (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh and Speed Darlington have always sparked controversy on the Internet concerning the status of their relationship.

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, the ‘Bang Dang Dang Dang’ rapper hinted that he wants to have sex with Tonto Dikeh.

Reacting to that, the actress commented on his post saying she thought she was abandoned by him.

Information Nigeria recalls that the duo were caught in a clash over a ‘scorpion king and queen’ post Speed Darlington posted on his Instagram earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram Tonto said: ” I missed him calling me Tantolet.”

See His Post Here:

See Tonto’s Post Here: