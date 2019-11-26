Treat Everyone Fairly Regardless Of Religion, Shehu Sani Tells Political Leaders

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his social media page to reveal the way Nigeria will remain united despite its numerous challenges.

Shehu Sani
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani

It is an unwritten fact in Nigeria that religion has been used by political leaders as a tool to separate Nigerians in achieving their personal interests.

Also Read: You Are Undermining The Rule Of Law: Shehu Sani Tells DSS

The former lawmaker, in a new post on his social media page, expressed that politicians should ensure that religion doesn’t divide the country by treating everyone fairly and justly.

See his post below:

