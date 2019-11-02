UNIBEN Student Shot Dead During Final Year Celebration

A final year student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) was said to have been shot dead during the Faculty of Social Sciences Final Year Jean Carnival, on Friday.

The deceased student identified as Africicanado, a popular hypeman in UNIBEN, was reportedly murdered by a rival cult group.

According to reports, there was serious chaos after the gunshot was heard and Aficionado’s lifeless body was found in a pool of blood.

Watch video of the deceased minutes after he was killed