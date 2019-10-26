UNIBEN Appoints Second Female VC, 34years After Alele-Williams

A female vice-chancellor, Professor (Mrs) Lillian Salami has been appointed at the University of Benin, 34years the institution got its first female Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Salami is said to be the first alumnus of the University to become the vice-chancellor of the University.

This was made known by the Public Relations Officer of the school, Dr Michael Osasuyi.

He confirmed that Salami would be taking over from Professor Faraday Orunwese on December 2nd, 2019.

Read Also: #SexForGrades: Ex-Students Beg BBC To Investigate UNIBEN Lecturers

Salami, an Edo State indigene was born in Jos, Plateau State on August 8th, 1956.

She was appointed Senior Lecturer in UNIBEN in 1994 and rose to the rank of a Professor in 2005. She is the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration Ondo State.