We Are Ready To Release Sowore: DSS

by Valerie Oke
Omoyele Sowore
The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that it is ready to release Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement who has been in detention since August 3.

The SaharaReporters publisher has remained in the custody even though he has been granted bail by a federal high court in Abuja and fulfilled all bail conditions.

However, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, in a statement on Wednesday said it is ready to release Sowore but dismissed claims that its operatives opened fire on protesters on Tuesday.

He said, “The DSS wishes to state that its operatives did not open fire on alleged protesters who had stormed its facility on 12th November, 2019,” he said.

Read Also: They Offered Us N1m At Gunpoint To Suspend FreeSowore Protest: Deji Adeyanju

“As a normal global security practice, the operatives stood in defence of their facility when some group of persons made unruly attempts to forcefully break into the place and effect the release of Omoloye Sowore.

“Despite serial and unwarranted provocations, the Service, as a professional and responsible Organisation, did not shoot at the so-called protesters. It could not have done so.

“For emphasis, the Service reiterates its avowed readiness to release SOWORE once the processes are concluded. It maintains that the appropriate persons have still not turned up to take delivery of SOWORE.”

Department of State Services (DSS), Omoyele Sowore
