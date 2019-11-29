Woman Kills Husband In Edo By Violently Squeezing His Scrotum

A woman has been arrested by the police in Edo State for allegedly killing her husband by violently grabbing his scrotum and squeezing it till he died.

The incident reportedly happened at the Ukhiri community in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The man was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

According to reports, the suspect identified as Eki, usually had misunderstandings with her husband anytime he returned home late by accusing him of having an affair with another woman.

“On this occasion, the deceased slapped his wife and the woman went for his trousers and held on to his scrotum in a violent manner, ” a source said.

“She held on to it even as the man was screaming for help before he later collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.”

The homicide department of the state police command said the incident was being investigated.