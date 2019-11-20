You Deserve More – Davido Celebrates Burna Boy’s Grammy Awards Nomination

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular singer, Davido has reacted to the Grammy Awards nomination of African Giant album by fellow singer Burna Boy.

Burna Boys
Grammy Nominated Artiste Burna Boy

Burna’s African Giant was nominated in the category for Best World Music Album.

Burna Boy who has had a successful year, had his album nominated alongside that of fellow African singer, Angelique Kidjo.

Joining the rest of Nigerians and fellow celebrities to celebrate the singer on the nomination, Davido expressed on his social media page hat he deserves more.

0

