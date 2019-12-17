2023: I Will Not Allow Anyone Use My Name To Canvass For Votes

President Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear to politicians intending to contest elective positions in 2023, that none of them will use his name to canvass for votes.

The president, therefore, advised them to work hard as he will not allow anyone to use his name for soliciting votes.

Read Also: Senate Will Approve Buhari’s Multi-billion Dollar Loan Rejected Under Saraki: Lawan

He went on to inform Nigerians that the general elections in 2023 will be free, fair and credible.

The president said this on Tuesday when some of his aides and staff of the State House and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha presented him a birthday card to commemorate his 77th birthday anniversary at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.