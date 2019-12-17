Wizkid, Ned Nwoko Partner On Malaria Eradication Project

by Valerie Oke
Ned Nwoko
Ned Nwoko

Politician and business mogul, Ned Nwoko and music superstar, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid are currently partnering on a project that will put an end to malaria.

Wizkid was said to have met Ned at the Ned Nwoko Foundation headquarters in Abuja, to discuss how to eradicate malaria in Africa.

The Foundation reportedly has plans to collaborate with relevant stakeholders at both local and international levels to create awareness on ways of eradicating the mosquito vector that causes malaria in Africa, and put a permanent end to the malaria scourge.

“Prince Ned Nwoko is going on Antarctica expedition with his actress wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko to flag off his foundation’s awareness for the eradication of mosquito and anti-malaria vaccine research.”

This project is in fulfilment of one of the objectives of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and the mandate of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG goal 3 for good Health).

