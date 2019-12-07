40-Year-Old Darey Art Alade Calls 27-Year-Old Cardi B ‘Big Sister’ (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Darey Art Alade
Singer Darey

In a very shocking video shared on the Internet, Popular Nigerian singer and music mogul, Darey Art Alade has been spotted gushing all over Cardi B.

The singer who is obviously older than the American rapper was heard calling her ‘my big sister’

This is a classic case of forming familiarity or is he just intimidated by the rapper’s status and achievements.

The singer, however, is no stranger to fame and popularity in Nigeria, and reasons for stooping so low is, however, strange.

Watch The Video Here:

 

