Actor Segun Arinze Reportedly Brutalizes Houseboy For Using His Car Without Permission

A video trending on social media captures the moments veteran actor, Segun Arinze was spotted chasing his ‘househelp’ down the road after beating him up brutally.

The whole incident was reported by a Twitter user, @CloakedAdonis, who was a witness at the scene.

According to @CloakedAdonis, the house boy was spotted running with bruises and crying while being chased by the actor, who was reportedly ready to hit him with his vehicle.

In the now viral video, the raging actor kept shouting on top of his voice, saying that the boy removed his bulglary proof and used his car without informing him.

On-looked and neighbours tried to restrained the actor from attacking the man.

Watch the video below: