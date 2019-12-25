After Four Years In DSS Custody, Dasuki Reunites With His Family (Photos)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki
Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki

The former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, was all smiles as he finally returns to the arm of his family after four years in the net of the Department of State Services(DSS).

Dasuki who finally regained his freedom on Tuesday, 24th December was first arrested on December 1, 2015, by DSS and arraigned in court by EFCC over his involvement in a $2.1bn arms procurement fraud under the administration of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan.

However, after perfecting his bail granted by the court, Dasuki was released on December 29, 2015, but was immediately re-arrested by operatives of DSS.

Read Also: Buhari Must Apologise To Dasuki, Sowore: Timi Frank

He was freed following the directive of the Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami.

Photo below:

