After Supreme Court Loss, APM’S Akinlade Abiodun Returns To APC

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, former governorship candidate, Abiodun Akinlade, of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the March governorship election in Ogun State, has announced his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abiodun Akinlade
This is coming few days after the Supreme Court upheld the election of Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of Ogun State.

Akinlade, who enjoyed the backing of former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun said on Monday that he is returning to the APC alongside his followers.

