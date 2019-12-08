American Rapper, Juice Wrld Passes Away At 21 After Suffering Seizure

by Amaka Odozi

According to TMZ reports, American rapper, Jarad Anthony Higgins, also known as Juice Wrld has passed away at age 21 after suffering from a seizure on Sunday morning.

International rapper, Juice Wrld
International rapper, Juice Wrld

The ‘Lucid Dream’ hit maker was reportedly still conscious when he was rushed to hospital but he was soon pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources claim the rapper, who only turned 21 in the penultimate week, was bleeding from the mouth during the time paramedics got to the scene.

Read Also: Nigerian Lady Says She Was Chased Out Of Church Over Her Dressing

Juice had landed in Chicago following a flight from California when he reportedly suffered the seizure while walking through the airport.

More details to follow shortly

Tags from the story
Chicago, Juice Wrld
0

You may also like

Regina Askia shares before and now photos of her look-alike daughter who turned 16 today

Caroline Danjuma Praises Her Hubby As She Celebrates Birthday

Mavin’s first Lady, Tiwa Savage set to host album listening party

I can never recommend my ex to a friend — Empress Njama

Robber begs for his life after stealing recharge card (Photos)

Super Eagles Chief Coach Salisu Yusuf caught taking bribe of N360,000 to select players for tournament

“Parenting Is Not Easy” – Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu Seeks Advice From Parents Over Imade

Why Yahoo Boys Are The Real ‘Mumus’ – Seun Kuti

The Biggest Record Deal Signed By A Nigerian To A Nigerian Record Label, Goes To — Skales!!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *