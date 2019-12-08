American Rapper, Juice Wrld Passes Away At 21 After Suffering Seizure

According to TMZ reports, American rapper, Jarad Anthony Higgins, also known as Juice Wrld has passed away at age 21 after suffering from a seizure on Sunday morning.

The ‘Lucid Dream’ hit maker was reportedly still conscious when he was rushed to hospital but he was soon pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources claim the rapper, who only turned 21 in the penultimate week, was bleeding from the mouth during the time paramedics got to the scene.

Juice had landed in Chicago following a flight from California when he reportedly suffered the seizure while walking through the airport.

More details to follow shortly