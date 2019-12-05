American Singer Jason Derulo Knocks Instagram For Deleting His Semi-Nude Photo

Popular American singer, Jason Derulo has lashed out at Instagram for removing his steamy underwear photo from his page.

The 30-year-old R&B singer took to his Instagram page to voice out his displeasure, after a raunchy photo of him posing in a pair of eye-popping underpants, was deleted.

Instagram, however, sent a notice in response to their removal of his photo as it violated their policy.

According to Instagram: “We removed your post because it goes against our Community Guidelines on nudity or sexual activity. Our guidelines are based on our global community, and some audiences may be sensitive to different things.”

Reacting to the notice, Derulo wrote: “F-k u mean? I have underwear on… I can’t help my size..”