Anita Joseph Breaks Down In Tears As She Wins Honda Car

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph broke down in tears as she won a new Honda car yesterday, December 15, 2019
The mother of one won the car from a fair she attended in Lagos and has since taken to IG to share videos and photos from the event.
She captioned one of the videos;
My hands are still shaking as am still Trembling
I haven’t won a giveaway before yet I keep giving away
I bought loads of hair today,skincare etc and I left
And I was just going to have a drink with boo @realmcfish and I said let me breeze in and say goodbye and the rest I almost fainted shame finish me cause the tears eh
This a big Deal for me Bec I never taught I will win a
@gleeoflife hmmmmm the Miracle that will befall you eh,it will sound like a Lie
Thank you thank you God bless you
“Before now Iv been hearing you will get a new Car just like dat,from my Sisters ,her pastor ETC
And just on d 4th of December my Godmother mother said it was SHILOH
That I should watch online and also send my prayer request I said ok I said ok let me even tell her I want a a New
And look at that chat chai
4th JAN never even Near and he did it
You see God eh just use your Tongue well because deres Fire in your Tongue,mind what you Say
I miss her call dis evening not that the surprise she prophesied has come to pass thank you LORD
Thank you too @gleeoflife thank you all too