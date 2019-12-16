Anita Joseph Breaks Down In Tears As She Wins Honda Car

by Temitope Alabi

 

Anita Joseph and Mc Fish
Actress And Singer, Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph broke down in tears as she won a new Honda car yesterday, December 15, 2019

The mother of one won the car from a fair she attended in Lagos and has since taken to IG to share videos and photos from the event.

Read Also: Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph Twerks Up A Storm (Video)

She captioned one of the videos;

My hands are still shaking as am still Trembling 😢

I haven’t won a giveaway before yet I keep giving away 😢😢😢😢
🙈😢😢🙌 I bought loads of hair today,skincare etc and I left 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️
And I was just going to have a drink with boo @realmcfish and I said let me breeze in and say goodbye and the rest I almost fainted 🙌🙈 shame finish me cause the tears eh 😢
This a big Deal for me Bec I never taught I will win a 🚗❤️
@gleeoflife hmmmmm the Miracle that will befall you eh,it will sound like a Lie
Thank you thank you God bless you 🙌

“Before now Iv been hearing you will get a new Car just like dat,from my Sisters ,her pastor ETC
And just on d 4th of December my Godmother mother said it was SHILOH
That I should watch online and also send my prayer request I said ok ❣️I said ok let me even tell her I want a a New 🚗
And look at that chat 😳🙈chai
4th JAN never even Near and he did it
You see God eh 💃💃💃💃just use your Tongue well because deres Fire in your Tongue,mind what you Say 👏
I miss her call dis evening not that the surprise she prophesied has come to pass 😳😳😳thank you LORD
Thank you too @gleeoflife 💕❤️thank you all too ❣️

Tags from the story
Anita Joseph
0

You may also like

Kanye West raps about masturbating to his sister-in-laws’ photos in new song

[Video]: BBNaija Teddy A Goes To Kirikiri Maximum Prison

I Was Happy When I Heard About Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest – Comedian Seyi Law

Hollywood Actor Rip Torn Is Dead!

Hollywood Actor Rip Torn, Dies At 88

Official Photos From Tchidi Chikere And Nuella’s Wedding

The Moment Teni Dances ‘Zanku’ After Being Interviewed By A Team Who Flew In From London And South Africa(Video)

Crystabel Good: “God is Punishing Ibinabo Fiberesima For Banning Me”

Dj Cuppy And Tekno Record New Song Titled “Green Light”

PHOTO: Why This Nollywood Actress Is Not Ready To Get Married

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *