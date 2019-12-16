Anita Joseph Breaks Down In Tears As She Wins Honda Car

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph broke down in tears as she won a new Honda car yesterday, December 15, 2019

The mother of one won the car from a fair she attended in Lagos and has since taken to IG to share videos and photos from the event.

She captioned one of the videos;

My hands are still shaking as am still Trembling

I haven’t won a giveaway before yet I keep giving away

I bought loads of hair today,skincare etc and I left

And I was just going to have a drink with boo @realmcfish and I said let me breeze in and say goodbye and the rest I almost fainted shame finish me cause the tears eh

This a big Deal for me Bec I never taught I will win a

@gleeoflife hmmmmm the Miracle that will befall you eh,it will sound like a Lie

Thank you thank you God bless you