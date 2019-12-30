Arrested Suspects Finally Speak On Killing And Eating Female LASU Student

Owolabi Adeeko, one of the suspects arrested for killing his 22-year-old girlfriend and final year Theatre Arts student of the Lagos State University identified as Favour Daley-Oladele, has shared the gory details of the gruesome murder.

According to the former student of LASU, Favour’s throat was slit by their Pastor accomplice, Segun Phillip before her body was opened up to remove her heart.

Owolabi said he and his mother subsequently ate the final year student’s heart as part of a money-making ritual.

READ ALSO – Police Arrest Suspects Linked To Killing, Eating Of Female LASU Student (Photo)

Narrating how the suspects were arrested after crack detectives from Mowe division were deployed to find the student who was declared missing, Ogun state Police PRO Abayami Oyeyemi said; “On getting to the church, the self-acclaimed pastor was promptly arrested but he was quick to inform the detectives that the girl was brought to him by her boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi, who was still within the vicinity of the church. The said boyfriend was traced and apprehended immediately.

“He confessed to the police that the deceased was his girlfriend and that he lured her to Ikoyi-Ile where he has perfected plans with the so-called pastor Segun Philip to use her for money-making ritual.”

He stated further that while the girl was sleeping, the pastor gave him a pestle with which he used to smash the head of the girl and the pastor quickly used a knife to cut off her neck, ripped open her chest and removed her heart which he used in preparing a concoction for him and his mother to eat.

“When asked what pushed him to such devilish act, Owolabi explained that he decided to go into money ritual because things are not going well with his parents economically most especially his mother who used to be the breadwinner of the family; and when he sought for assistance from the pastor, he was asked to bring a human being for that purpose and the available person at that time was his girlfriend”.