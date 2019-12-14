Barcelona Held By Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona can move to two points behind Real Madrid if the Los Blancos win their domestic league clash against Valencia on Sunday.

This is so following the defending champions 2-2 draw against arch-rival, Real Sociedad, on Saturday.

Real Sociedad had opened the scoring from the penalty spot after just 11 minutes before summer signing Antoine Griezman restored parity following a sumptuous pass from Luis Suarez.

The visitors took the lead after the restart through Luiz Suarez before Real Sociedad went on to restore parity.

Barcelona would now face Real Madrid in the first El-Classico of the current season.