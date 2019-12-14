Buhari Condemns Execution Of Four Aid Workers By ISWAP

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the alleged execution of four humanitarian workers by insurgents in Nigeria’s North-east region.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said evil will surely be defeated by good eventually.

The president commiserated with the family and loved ones of the deceased aid workers, who had offered themselves to serve humanity at grave risks.

The humanitarian workers were abducted in July near Damasak, Borno State.

He said, “Evil will always be defeated by good at the end of the day. Whatever seeming victory evil records, eventually rebounds on the evildoer.

We are resolved to beat evil in this land, and we remain unrelenting till we achieve it. ”

President Buhari also urged all insurgents to lay down their arms, and rejoin decent humanity.