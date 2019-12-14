National News

Buhari Condemns Execution Of Four Aid Workers By ISWAP

By Verity Awala

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
Verity Awala

Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the alleged execution of four humanitarian workers by insurgents in Nigeria’s North-east region.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said evil will surely be defeated by good eventually.

The president commiserated with the family and loved ones of the deceased aid workers, who had offered themselves to serve humanity at grave risks.

The humanitarian workers were abducted in July near Damasak, Borno State.

He said, “Evil will always be defeated by good at the end of the day. Whatever seeming victory evil records, eventually rebounds on the evildoer.

We are resolved to beat evil in this land, and we remain unrelenting till we achieve it. ”

Read Also: Video Of Boko Haram Torturing, Humiliating Soldiers, Real And Verifiable: IPOB

President Buhari also urged all insurgents to lay down their arms, and rejoin decent humanity.

Previous articleVideo: Anita Joseph Twerks Up A Storm
Next articleIt’s Time To Freeze My Eggs – Moyo Lawal
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC has suspended its weekly Community...
Read more

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an embargo on recruitments into the...
Read more

My Daughter Didn’t Go Into Isolation Because She Showed Covid-19 Symptoms – Aisha Buhari

National News Verity Awala - 0
Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari says her daughter who has gone into self-isolation after returning from the UK, only did so as part...
Read more

Coronavirus: MFM Shuts Churches In Lagos, Ogun

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The Mountain of Fire Ministries has suspended deliverance services and house fellowship in its churches in Ogun and Lagos following the confirmation of coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisement -