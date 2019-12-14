Buhari Congratulates Boris Johnson On Election Victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to the British Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, over his victory at the just-held United Kingdom general election.

Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed his anticipation for a stronger diplomatic relationship with the United Kingdom under Boris watch.

Also Read: Nigerians Slam Aisha For Revealing She Doesn’t Have Pillow Talks With Buhari

The President also urged that there should be increased collaboration on projects between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

See excerpt of statement below:

Tags from the story
Borid Johnson, Muhammadu Buhari, UK
0

You may also like

It’s Not Easy Fighting Terrorism, Oil Theft And Providing Infrastructure At The Same Time, Buhari Says

Buhari Moves To End Crisis In APC Caused By National Assemebly Elections

2015: Jonathan In Secret Pact With Muslim Leaders •May Dump VP Sambo

Amaechi’ll Never Have Peace In Govt. House Till He Resigns, Wike Vows

2015: Our Best 11 Will Be Presented To The Electorates – PDP

“I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years" - Yahaya Bello

Kogi became safer and peaceful under me – Governor Bello

PDP Raises The Alarm Over Plot By SSS To Hijack Rivers, Others Tribunal Judgment

If foreign rice is poisonous, What becomes of the smuggled foreign rice seized by the Customs and donated to the IDPs? – Shehu Sanni Queries Custom Boss

US Sponsors Electoral Security Roundtable For Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *