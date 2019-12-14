Buhari Congratulates Boris Johnson On Election Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to the British Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, over his victory at the just-held United Kingdom general election.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed his anticipation for a stronger diplomatic relationship with the United Kingdom under Boris watch.

Also Read: Nigerians Slam Aisha For Revealing She Doesn’t Have Pillow Talks With Buhari

The President also urged that there should be increased collaboration on projects between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

See excerpt of statement below: