Buhari Reacts To Death Of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke

President Muhammadu Buhari while reacting to the death of popular evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, described it as a particular loss for Nigeria and the African continent.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, and made available to State House Correspondents in Abuja on Saturday evening – Buhari commiserated with his family.

Evangelist Bonnke, died at the age of 79 years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins Christendom at large in mourning the passing of renowned evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, 79, describing his transition as a great loss to Nigeria, Africa and entire world, the statement read.

“The President condoles with government and people of Germany, family and friends of the great preacher and teacher of the Bible, and all his co-labourers in the vineyard, praying that the good Lord will comfort all those that mourn him.

“President Buhari affirms that Bonnke’s crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ, and his vision and zeal for the salvation of souls clearly helped the world in understanding the power of love and kindness as universal language.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will accept the soul of the departed preacher, believing that his legendary contributions to the body of Christ in teaching and writing will always be remembered by posterity”, the statement said.