Burna Boy Sprays $100 Notes On KWAM 1 At Quilox (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Burna Boy while spraying Kwam 1 at Quilox
Burna Boy while spraying Kwam 1 at Quilox

Quilox bar was filled to the brim on Saturday night as celebrities troop in to hang out and enjoy themselves at the popular bar.

During the course of the enjoyment, legendary Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal(KWAM1), provided those present with lovely songs as they danced endlessly.

Burna Boy, who was also in attendance, got so captivated with the song that he started spraying $100 bill on the fuji maestro.

The singer in return then started singing his praises.

Watch the video below:

