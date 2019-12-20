Celebrities Should Stop Misleading Their Fans: Actress, Eriata Ese

Former Big Brother Naija housemate cum actress, Eriata Ese took to her Instagram page to advise her fellow celebrities to stop misleading their fans.

Recall that some weeks ago, the reality star expressed that most celebrities are rich on social media but poor in real life.

Now, in a new post, the actress pointed out that celebrities should stop pressuring their fans by flaunting on social media making them think life is rosy.

The actress expressed that instead of tensioning their fans, they should give hope.

