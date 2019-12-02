Comedian Etinosa Demands For Money To Smoke With Quran

by Olayemi Oladotun

Comedian cum actress, Etinosa has told people expecting her to smoke with Quran to pay her before she performs the act.

Etinosa
Etinosa

The controversial character sparked controversy by smoking and using the Bible as an ashtray. This led to serious outlash on social media.

Reacting to the outlash, the comedian expressed that she can also do it with the Quran, this led to a Muslim poet challenging her.

Initially she said she needs a Quran to carry out the act, but now the actress has told her followers to pay her before she does.

She wrote via her Instastory;

Etinosa
Etinosa’s post
