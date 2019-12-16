Court Clears Ganduje Of Bribery Charges

Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kano state government has just been cleared by a federal high court sitting in the state of charges on bribery.

Delivering his judgement, Abdullahi Obiora Egwuatu, the presiding judge, cleared Governor Ganduje of the bribery charges over lack of evidence.

This follows a suit filed by Bulama Bukarti, a lawyer, in the court, compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Ganduje for allegations of bribery.

This was after several video clips published by Daily Nigerian, which showed the governor receiving kickbacks from contractors for known projects in the state.

The video had stirred a national uproar especially on social media with many calling for the prosecution of the governor.

