Court Clears Ganduje Of Bribery Charges

by Verity Awala
Governor Ganduje
Governor Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kano state government has just been cleared by a federal high court sitting in the state of charges on bribery.

Delivering his judgement, Abdullahi Obiora Egwuatu, the presiding judge, cleared Governor Ganduje of the bribery charges over lack of evidence.

This follows a suit filed by Bulama Bukarti, a lawyer, in the court, compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Ganduje for allegations of bribery.

Read Also: Outrage As Ganduje’s Aide Insults Emir Sanusi

This was after several video clips published by Daily Nigerian, which showed the governor receiving kickbacks from contractors for known projects in the state.

The video had stirred a national uproar especially on social media with many calling for the prosecution of the governor.

Details shortly…

Tags from the story
Abdullahi Ganduje, bribery, EFCC
0

You may also like

8 Things Every Nigerian Remembers About Secondary School

Nigerian Man Alex Mascot Spends Over N100 Million On Empowerment (Photos)

Senator Ben Murray Bruce who represented Bayelsa East in the 8th Senate says 5 beauty queens had once revealed to

Why I can’t celebrate even my birthday until after elections – Ben Bruce

Man keeps daughter as sex slave for 22 years, gets 12 years jail term

Reno Omokri

‘I Have Incontrovertible Proof That INEC Has A Server’ – Reno Omokri

Today In Nigerian History;31st August

WASSCE 2019: 35.99 percent of candidates obtain credit in English and Maths

Reno Omokri reacts to report, Buhari plans to recruit ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into the police

Davido

Davido’s “Customized 30BG” Chain Sold For N4000 In Lagos (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *