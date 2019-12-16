Stop Living By Social Media Standards, Toyin Abraham Tells Fans

In a world where everybody wants to show off on social media and impress the next man, actress Toyin Abraham has asked her fans to stop living by social media standards.

Also, she advised them to always stay true to themselves.

The Nollywood actress made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, 16th December.

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Delivers Speech While Her Husband Carries Their Newborn Baby At UNILAG (Video)

The screen diva recently got married to Kola Ajeyemi, a fellow actor, and the union has since produced a child.

She wrote:

“Stop living your lives by social media standard. Stay true to yourselves.”