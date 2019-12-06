Court Of Arbitration Lifts Transfer Ban On Chelsea

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea Football Club can sign players in January after having their Fifa transfer ban reduced following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Frank Lampard
Chelsea Coach, Frank Lampard

The Premier League side were given a two-window ban by Fifa in February for breaching rules on signing young players.

Cas halved the ban to one window, which was served during the summer.

It also reduced the fine for the London club from 600,000 to 300,000 Swiss francs (£230,000).

The London club have coped well despite the failure to replace star player, Eden Hazard who left during the last transfer window.

