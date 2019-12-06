Sowore: The Whole World Is Watching Buhari And DSS – Oby Ezekwesili

by Valerie Oke
Omoyele Sowore
Oby Ezekwesisli has reacted to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, by the DSS by stating that the whole World is watching both President Buhari and the DSS.

She made this known via her official Twitter handle on Friday, shortly after the re-arrest.

She wrote:

President Buhari, the whole world is watching the video of officials of the State Security Service which you directly supervise, brutally violate the constitutional rights of a citizen YeleSowore inside a court and desecrated our Judiciary- an independent arm of government.

Let it also be known by Buhari that the cruel, unreasonable, or arbitrary use of the power he wields today as NGRPresident is alien to our Nigerian Constitution and International Law. I advise the President to cease this descent to fascism immediately and #RespectCourtOrder.

I have just spoken to the incredible Femi Falana — SAN whose amazing and highly effective legal representation of citizen  YeleSowore with a strong team of lawyers is the silver lining in this tragic case. I once again conveyed our abiding strong support and gratitude.

0

