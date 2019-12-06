Rearrest Of Sowore In Court Is A Disgrace: Omojuwa

Popular blogger and social media commentator, Japhet Omojuwa has described the rearrest of popular human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore as a disgrace to the government of Nigeria.

The popular activist was whisked away from court premises by the men of State security despite being granted by bail by the court on Thursday.

Reacting to this situation, the popular blogger expressed that the attack on Sowore is an attack on every Nigerian’s freedom and dignity, which should not be allowed to stand.

See his post below: