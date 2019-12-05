Court Orders Transfer Of El-Zakzaky From DSS Custody

A Kaduna state high court in a ruling on Thursday ordered the transfer of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and Zeenat, his wife be transferred from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) to a Correctional Centre in the state.

According to Gideon Kudafa, the presiding judge, this will make it easy for their lawyers and doctors to have easy access to them.

El Zakzaky and his wife were arrested since December 2015 after a clash between soldiers and IMN members in Zaria, Kaduna state and have remained in DSS custody since then.

The case was then adjourned till February 6, 2020, for the commencement of trial.