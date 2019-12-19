COZA Promotional Video: Ogun Kill Fake Pastors – Wizkid

Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has said that he would never endorse any church or pastor.

This comes after his colleague, Davido, was wrapped up in a controversial advertising deal with the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly’s (COZA) ahead of its forthcoming event.

A video of COZA advert, themed ’12 Days of Glory’ which has been trending on social media, suggests that Davido was campaigning for COZA’s fasting and prayer programme.

Davido has taken to Twitter to issue a threat to proceed with legal action if the video is not taken down.

According to him, he had only made a clip with a kid who had been introduced as a fan only for it to be “chopped up” and used for “fraudulent purposes.”

Apparently referring to the situation, Wizkid took to Twitter to slam fake pastors, saying he can never endorse them or their churches.

He tweeted: “Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill u fake pastors!”